DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $144.00

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.73), with a volume of 528594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.80 ($1.88).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.42) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £366.45 million and a P/E ratio of 755.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DFS Furniture Company Profile

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Loraine Martins bought 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £9,998.18 ($12,046.00).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

