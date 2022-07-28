DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $144.00

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.73), with a volume of 528594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.80 ($1.88).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.42) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
DFS Furniture Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £366.45 million and a P/E ratio of 755.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
Further Reading
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.