Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lifted by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 3.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day moving average is $191.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

