Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Shares Up 1.7%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18. 28,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 95,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Digihost Technology from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Digihost Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digihost Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Digihost Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Digihost Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

