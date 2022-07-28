Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.20% of SM Energy worth $151,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,639,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 296,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 5.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

Insider Activity

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.