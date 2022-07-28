Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $151.09 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.66% of Werner Enterprises worth $151,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,856,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $41.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $42.82. 15,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.