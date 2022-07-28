Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 88,055 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,683,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of CBIZ worth $154,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. 17,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock worth $998,534 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.