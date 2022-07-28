Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of KB Financial Group worth $155,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KB Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.19. 2,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $55.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on KB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

