Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 226,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

