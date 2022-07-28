DMScript Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,217.78 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $38,217.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00033025 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMScript

