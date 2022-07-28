Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $244.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

