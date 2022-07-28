Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter worth about $174,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Doma by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,488,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Doma has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOMA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

