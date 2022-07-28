Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $36,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

D traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,349. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.