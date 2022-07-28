Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 275,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 203,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,349. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

