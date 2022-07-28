Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.74

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
