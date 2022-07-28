Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.1 %

DGICA stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $512.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 2,911 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $47,856.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donegal Group news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $47,856.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,263.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 229,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,736 and have sold 56,543 shares valued at $909,794. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

