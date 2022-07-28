Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

DORM opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

