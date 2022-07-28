Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 356,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

Insider Transactions at CSX

CSX Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.