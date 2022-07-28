Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $105,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sempra by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $159.95 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

