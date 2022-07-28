Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

NYSE TRV opened at $158.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

