Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average of $253.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

