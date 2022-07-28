Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,790 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $103.25 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

