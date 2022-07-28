Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.