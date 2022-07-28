Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 276.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,150 shares of company stock worth $313,214. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

