Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 559,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 55,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

