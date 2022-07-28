Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 554 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

