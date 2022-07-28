Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.19 and last traded at $38.19. 7,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,498,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

Doximity Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

