DraftCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,870.02 (DFT)

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. DraftCoin has a market cap of $11,870.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.68 or 1.94889996 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.