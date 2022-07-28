Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 529,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,487.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00.

Dropbox Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

