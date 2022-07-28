Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lowered by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 3.4% of United Fire Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

DUK traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $108.33. 68,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,185. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

