Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

NYSE DRE traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 113,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Realty

About Duke Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1,388.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

