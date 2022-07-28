Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a growth of 680.5% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

EVT opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 789,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 490,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,220,000 after buying an additional 206,459 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 235,655 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 373,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

