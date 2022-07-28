Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a growth of 680.5% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
EVT opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
