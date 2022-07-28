eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,986 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.67. 86,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

