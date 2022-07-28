EDBI Pte Ltd Invests $2.82 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 255,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Marqeta makes up about 1.9% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 536.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 85,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,425. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of -17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

