Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $648,598.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,978,444,434 coins and its circulating supply is 6,349,801,988 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

