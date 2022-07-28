Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Market Cap Reaches $303,789.81

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $303,789.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,085.71 or 0.99988865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00126679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

