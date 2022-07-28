Electra Protocol (XEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $6.03 million and $43,295.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,023.76 or 0.99972094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003834 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00126434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00029812 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,500,082,986 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

