Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,012 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 38,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $267,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

