Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. 1,136,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 386.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.