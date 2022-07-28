Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Emera stock opened at C$61.20 on Thursday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$56.87 and a 1 year high of C$65.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.17. The company has a market cap of C$16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.235553 earnings per share for the current year.

EMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.46.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

