Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Emera Price Performance
Emera stock opened at C$61.20 on Thursday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$56.87 and a 1 year high of C$65.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.17. The company has a market cap of C$16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.235553 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Read More
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.