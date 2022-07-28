Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.