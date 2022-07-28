Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

