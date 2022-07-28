Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.668 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Enbridge has a payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

Enbridge stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 37.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

