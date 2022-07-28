Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.78. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 400,378 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Energy Focus Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

