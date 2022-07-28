Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.78. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 400,378 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on EFOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Energy Focus Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.
Institutional Trading of Energy Focus
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
