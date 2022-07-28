Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Noble Financial started coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 80,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.39 million, a P/E ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

