ENI (E) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect ENI to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts expect ENI to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

E traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on E. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ENI by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $818,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after buying an additional 77,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

