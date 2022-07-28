Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $281.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $174.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

ENPH stock opened at $254.77 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

