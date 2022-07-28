Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $98,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

