Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,196 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $117,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

