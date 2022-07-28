Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $107,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Allan LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 397,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.2 %

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

