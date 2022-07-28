Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $110.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,821,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $110,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.94 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.